LeBron James’ Net Worth Reveals He Has Not Reached Billionaire Status… Yet

*We previously reported that LeBron James is now the only active NBA player to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

“Since being drafted in 2003, James has earned $330 million in playing salary—net of recent escrow deductions—and another $700 million off the court from endorsements, merchandise, licensing and his media business. Current endorsement partners AT&T, Beats, Blaze Pizza, GMC, Nike, PepsiCo, Rimowa and Walmart help James earn more than $100 million annually. The latest addition is Epic Games, where Fortnite players will have access to a pair of James-themed outfits or “skins.” James is the first player in a U.S. team sport to hit the three-comma club,” reported Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico.

However, a new Forbes report on James’ wealth notes that the four-time league MVP has yet to hit billionaire status.

Forbes reporters Dawn Chmielewski and Chase Peterson-Withorn write:

James has earned more than $1 billion during his 18-year career, with nearly $400 million in salary and more than $600 million in off-the-court earnings, but that doesn’t make him a billionaire. After accounting for taxes, spending and investment returns, Forbes estimates James’ net worth to be about $850 million. The 36-year-old is on track to become a billionaire before his 40th birthday in December 2024, joining Michael Jordan (who hit the mark well after his retirement) as the second NBA player to do so.

Even after assuming high taxes, an A-lister’s spending and hefty agent and management fees, Forbes estimates that James has at least $350 million worth of assets besides his stakes in SpringHill, Blaze and Fenway Sports Group and his real estate portfolio.

Here’s a breakdown of James’ net worth and assets today, per the report:

The SpringHill Company: $300 million

Real estate: $100 million

Fenway Sports Group: $70 million

Blaze Pizza: $30 million

Cash and other investments: $350 million

Sportico notes that there are a few other NBA players who could also join the billionaire boys club before they retire, such as Kevin Durant, 32, who has made $580 million in his career, and Stephen Curry, 33, who has earned $430 million.