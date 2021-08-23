‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Calling for Mayim Bialik to Be Fired as Host Over Vaccine Stance

*Newly appointed “Jeopardy!” host Mike Richards stepped down amid controversy over past disparaging comments he made about women.

We previously reported… on Wednesday, The Ringer noted that on multiple episodes of his podcast “The Randumb Show,” Richards “repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women’s bodies.”

The podcast was reportedly taken offline by Richards last week.

“Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry,” Richards said in a statement. “The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between longtime friends who had a history of joking around.”

And while we’re at it, keep in mind that Mayim Bialik, though vaccinated, spreads vaccine doubt and hawks brain quackery. She is no representative for a show about facts and authority. Replace the executive producer. Fire the executives over him. And give @levarburton the gig. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) August 20, 2021

He is now out as the new host of “Jeopardy!” after just one taping day, CNN reports.

Fans of the long-running game show are now calling on actress Mayim Bialik, who was hired to host the show and specials, to step down.

Bialik, known for her roles on “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory,” is catching heat for her past remarks about vaccines.

Per Newsweek, in 2012, Bialik wrote a book on parenting called “Beyond the Sling.” In it, she wrote, “We made an informed decision not to vaccinate our children, but this is a very personal decision that should be made only after sufficient research, which today is within reach of every parent who seeks to learn about their child’s health regardless of their medical knowledge or educational status.”

Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor at the City University of New York, wrote on Twitter Friday that Bialik “spreads vaccine doubt and hawks brain quackery. She is no representative for a show about facts and authority.”

Last week, Bialik set the record straight on her vaccination status.

“She has been fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and is not at all an anti-vaxxer,” her rep confirmed.

The former child actress previously addressed the comments she made in her 2012 book.

“You might be saying, ‘Hey, wait a second, you don’t believe in vaccines! You’re one of those anti-vaxxers,” Bialik continued in the 2020 video. “Let’s finally talk about it. I wrote a book about 10 years ago about my experience parenting and at the time my children had not received the typical schedule of vaccines. But I have never, not once, said that vaccines are not valuable, not useful, or not necessary because they are.”

Bialik will take the “Jeopardy” podium this week in Richards’ absence.