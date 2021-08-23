Monday, August 23, 2021
Beyoncé Rocks Yellow Tiffany Diamond in Campaign with JAY-Z [PHOTOS]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Beyoncé and her hubby JAY-Z star in Tiffany & Co.’s 2021 “ABOUT LOVE” campaign, which launches globally on Sept. 2.

“Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate,” the couple said in a statement.

As reported by PEOPLE,  the fall 2021 ad stars Beyoncé modeling the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, making her the fourth person ever to wear the piece. 

Check out the campaign below.

READ MORE: The Slap that Sparked a Fan Brawl During Steelers-Lions Game (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values,” Alexandre Arnault, EVP of product and communications, says in a statement. “We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

The film (out next month) will feature Beyoncé’s rendition of “Moon River” and was shot by Jigga on a Super 8 camera. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The campaign features a reimagined painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat’s private collection called Equals Pi. According to the release, it was included because art serves as a “common thread throughout the Carter’s love story.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

