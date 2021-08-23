Monday, August 23, 2021
The Slap that Sparked a Fan Brawl During Steelers-Lions Game (Watch)

steelers-fight
Fight breaks out after woman slaps man during Steelers – Lions game at Heinz Field

*Pittsburgh police say they’re investigating a brawl that broke out in the stands at Heinz Field and went viral.

Video shows a man and woman arguing when suddenly, the woman yells, “shut up and get the f*** out!” The man tells her “don’t touch me” and swipes her hand away. The woman then hauls off and slaps him.

Fisticuffs ensue.

A man seated next to her jumps to her defense, only to be punched repeatedly and eventually knocked out cold by the slapped man.

Watch below:

Authorities told TMZ Sports cops are “actively working with Heinz Field Security on the matter.”
Police added they are asking anyone with information to call 412-323-7800.

