The Slap that Sparked a Fan Brawl During Steelers-Lions Game (Watch)

*Pittsburgh police say they’re investigating a brawl that broke out in the stands at Heinz Field and went viral.
Video shows a man and woman arguing when suddenly, the woman yells, “shut up and get the f*** out!” The man tells her “don’t touch me” and swipes her hand away. The woman then hauls off and slaps him.
Fisticuffs ensue.
A man seated next to her jumps to her defense, only to be punched repeatedly and eventually knocked out cold by the slapped man.
Authorities told TMZ Sports cops are “actively working with Heinz Field Security on the matter.”
Police added they are asking anyone with information to call 412-323-7800.