The Cherish Twins Discuss ‘The Encore’ Debacle: ‘Reality TV is Crazy, Not Us! | WATCH

Shamari Devoe - Kiely Williams - Cherish Twins2
Shamari Devoe – Kiely Williams – Cherish Twins / Getty

*During a recent interview with TheYBF.com, the ladies of “BET Presents: The Encore” spoke from the heart about the overall arc of the “drama” in the house, how the often complained about editing of reality TV is made to show a particular narrative and the biggest misconceptions among them.

BET Presents: The Encore” is a reality television show featuring ladies from once hot but long forgotten girl groups Total, 702, 3LW, Blaque, Danity Kane and Cherish.

Shamari DeVoe, Irish and LeMisha Grinstead, Nivea, Felisha and Fallon King, Aubrey O’Day and Keily Williams are tasked with forming a supergroup and creating a finished album in 30 days. As you might expect, the devil is in the details and there are lots and lots of details involved in turning random, disjointed footage into a reality TV show to be on TV in the first place.

Here, the Cherish twins and Keily Williams reveal some true feelings about the entire affair. Also, who they’d like to see in a Verzuz Battle, and more, via TheYBF.

Reality television is a beast in its own right. And the ladies who starred on “BET Presents: The Encore” learned just how insane it can get.

