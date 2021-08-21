Saturday, August 21, 2021
Ronald and Kandy Isley Pose in Matching Black on Their 16th Wedding Anniversary

By Fisher Jack
Kandy & Ronald Isley (matching black outfits) - Instagram
*Ronald Isley tied the knot with (Kandy Johnson) the love of his life sixteen years ago, and they celebrated the milestone recently with pictures that were shared via their respective Instagram pages.

The picture Kandy shared on her page was an old one taken from their wedding day. They both looked happy and gorgeous as they stood close together with their hands clasped. He wore a stylish black tux while Kandy looked beautiful in her sleeveless ensemble.

In her caption, she thanked God for giving them the opportunity to celebrate another year of blissful marriage. Then, she posted the picture again on her story and edited it with a track from Nat King Cole titled “L–O–V–E.”

Ronald shared a more recent picture of him with his wife; it featured the lovely couple dressed for an important outing. They both wore all-black outfits, and the love between both was palpable.

Even though Ronald and Kandy have been together for more than a decade, they only have one child between them. Here are a few more things about them that people may not be aware of.

