Tuesday, August 17, 2021
MCUs Newest Super Hero Is Here! ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ | Watch

By Fahnia Thomas
*MCU welcomes its newest super hero to the screen!

Last night, stars celebrated Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, by walking the red carpet at the world premiere in Hollywood.

Film lead Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) – must confront the past he thought he left behind after he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization – and Awkwafina (Katy, Shang-Chi’s friend) were all smiles on the carpet.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Simu Liu attends the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” World Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Awkwafina (R) poses during the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” World Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Surprise guest Sir Ben Kingsley attended the frete along with cast members Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Ronny Chieng, Benedict Wong, Dallas Liu, Andy Le, Jayden Zhang, Harmonie He and Jodi Long joined director/writer Destin Daniel Cretton, producers Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth, and writers Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

The movie also stars Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father; Florian Munteanu, Yuen Wah and Zach Cherry.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: (L-R) Dallas Liu, Jayden Zhang, Benedict Wong, Producer, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Kevin Feige, Fala Chen, Director Destin Daniel Cretton, Awkwafina, Executive Producer and Marvel Studios Co-President Louis D’Esposito, Simu Liu, Executive Producer and Executive VP of Production Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso, Meng’er Zhang, Executive Producer Marvel Studios Jonathan Schwartz, Ben Kingsley, Ronny Chieng, Jodi Long, and Andy Le attend the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” World Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney )

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Dave Callaham and Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay and the screen story is by Dave Callaham and Destin Daniel Cretton.

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” opens in theaters on Friday, September 3.

For more details go to marvel.com or follow @shangchi

Fahnia Thomas

