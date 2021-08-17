MCUs Newest Super Hero Is Here! ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ | Watch

*MCU welcomes its newest super hero to the screen!

Last night, stars celebrated Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,“ by walking the red carpet at the world premiere in Hollywood.

Film lead Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) – must confront the past he thought he left behind after he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization – and Awkwafina (Katy, Shang-Chi’s friend) were all smiles on the carpet.

Surprise guest Sir Ben Kingsley attended the frete along with cast members Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Ronny Chieng, Benedict Wong, Dallas Liu, Andy Le, Jayden Zhang, Harmonie He and Jodi Long joined director/writer Destin Daniel Cretton, producers Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth, and writers Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

The movie also stars Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father; Florian Munteanu, Yuen Wah and Zach Cherry.

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. Dave Callaham and Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay and the screen story is by Dave Callaham and Destin Daniel Cretton.

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” opens in theaters on Friday, September 3.

For more details go to marvel.com or follow @shangchi