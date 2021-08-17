Kenya Moore Blocks Ex-Husband’s Attempt to Ban Daughter From Filming RHOA

*Kenya Moore has reportedly shut down her estranged husband’s attempt to block their daughter from appearing on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the decision was reached back in June when a judge ruled that Moore had the final say when it comes to her daughter Brooklyn appearing on the show. However, she must inform her ex-hubby Marc Daily about all production days that the child is filming, and the two-year-old can only appear in “age appropriate” scenes.

As we previously reported, Kenya filed for divorce from Marc in May after years of trying to make her long-distance marriage work.

The reality TV star, 50, filed to end her marriage in Fulton County, Georgia, PEOPLE reports. In the filing, Moore said that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that she and Daly had been living in a “bonafide state of separation” since September 2019, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

Moore wants sole physical and legal custody of their daughter. The reality star also claimed “the parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as marital debt which must be equitably divided,” per Radar.

Daly has requested “separate real and personal property,” Radar reported. He also wants Moore to pay his legal fees.

Moore and Daly tied the knot in June 2017 and split for the first time less than a year later. Their tumultuous relationship was highlighted on RHOA.

Here’s more from Radar:

Prior to the divorce, Kenya filed a separate case against Marc over custody and support. The decision on filming was made in June as part of a final consent order issued in the case after the parties fought for months. The judge said he reached his decision after hearing several factors including whether Brooklyn should be allowed to film Real Housewives of Atlanta and “disputed instances of domestic violence … based on” Kenya’s testimony.

The court ordered the parties to work on “lessening disparaging communication” between the two. In the order, the judge no evidence has been shown that” Kenya would place Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest, or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

Kenya was reportedly able to prove that she is a protective and involved parent, and it seems her appearance on RHOA is dependent upon her child also being exploited for the series.

“The evidence has further shown that if Petitioner is not able to involve the minor child, that it could negatively impact her ability to make money, or even be employed,” the Judge noted, per the report.