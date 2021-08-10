Kenya Moore Officially Files to End Marriage to Marc Daly

*Kenya Moore has officially filed for divorce from Marc Daly after years of trying to make her long-distance marriage work.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 50, filed to end her marriage in Fulton County, Georgia, in May, PEOPLE reports.

In the filing, Moore said that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that she and Daly had been living in a “bonafide state of separation” since September 2019, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

Moore wants sole physical and legal custody of their daughter 2-year-old Brooklyn. The reality star also claimed “the parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as marital debt which must be equitably divided,” per Radar.

Daly has requested “separate real and personal property,” Radar reported. He also wants Moore to pay his legal fees.

Moore and Daly tied the knot in June 2017 and split for the first time less than a year later. Their tumultuous relationship was highlighted on RHOA.

In various episodes of the popular show, Daly was shown blatantly ignoring Moore and she also shared some of her frustrations with her marriage with other cast members.

When Daly was asked what seemed to be the innocuous question of how was he enjoying marriage, his response was quite shocking.

“How are you enjoying the ride that comes along with being married?” Marc was asked. “No, I hate it. Everybody knows that” was Daly’s response.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore previously told PEOPLE. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in ‘For better and for worse,’ and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”