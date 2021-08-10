Tuesday, August 10, 2021
HomeNews
News

Kenya Moore Officially Files to End Marriage to Marc Daly

By Ny MaGee
0

kenya moore, marc daly

*Kenya Moore has officially filed for divorce from Marc Daly after years of trying to make her long-distance marriage work.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 50, filed to end her marriage in Fulton County, Georgia, in May, PEOPLE reports. 

In the filing, Moore said that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that she and Daly had been living in a “bonafide state of separation” since September 2019, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

Moore wants sole physical and legal custody of their daughter 2-year-old Brooklyn. The reality star also claimed “the parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as marital debt which must be equitably divided,” per Radar.

READ MORE: Tichina Arnold Files for Divorce From Cheating Husband 5 Years After Separating

kenya moore, marc daly

Daly has requested “separate real and personal property,” Radar reported. He also wants Moore to pay his legal fees.

Moore and Daly tied the knot in June 2017 and split for the first time less than a year later. Their tumultuous relationship was highlighted on RHOA. 

In various episodes of the popular show, Daly was shown blatantly ignoring Moore and she also shared some of her frustrations with her marriage with other cast members.

When Daly was asked what seemed to be the innocuous question of how was he enjoying marriage, his response was quite shocking.

“How are you enjoying the ride that comes along with being married?” Marc was asked. “No, I hate it. Everybody knows that” was Daly’s response.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore previously told PEOPLE. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in ‘For better and for worse,’ and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.” 

Previous articleNikole Hannah-Jones Blasts Jay-Z and Will Smith’s Housing Startup for Low-Income Renters
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The Singer and the Actress
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO