Tuesday, August 17, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Ex-MLBer Felipe Vasquez Gets 2-4 Years for Having Sex with 13-Year-old

By Fisher Jack
0

Felipe Vazquez (Getty)
Felipe Vazquez (Getty)

*Former Pittsburgh Pirates star Felipe Vazquez has been sentenced to serve 2-4years in jail for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old.

As we previously reported, Vazquez, 30, was found guilty on 15 counts back in May including “10 counts of sexual abuse of children, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of statutory sexual assault, indecent sexual assault, and corruption of a minor.”

Per TMZ, he will also serve two years probation following his release. He has already served 23 months in jail which means he will be eligible for parole next month.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Newborn in Mississippi is Orphaned After Parents Die From COVID

Previous articlePrince Harry, Meghan Markle React to Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan
Next articleYou Gotta Watch ‘Nine Perfect Strangers!’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO