Ex-MLBer Felipe Vasquez Gets 2-4 Years for Having Sex with 13-Year-old

*Former Pittsburgh Pirates star Felipe Vazquez has been sentenced to serve 2-4years in jail for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old.

As we previously reported, Vazquez, 30, was found guilty on 15 counts back in May including “10 counts of sexual abuse of children, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of statutory sexual assault, indecent sexual assault, and corruption of a minor.”

Per TMZ, he will also serve two years probation following his release. He has already served 23 months in jail which means he will be eligible for parole next month.

