Newborn in Mississippi is Orphaned After Parents Die From COVID

*A newborn girl in Mississippi is now an orphan after her parents died of COVID-19.

Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas said the baby’s 32-year-old mother was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. Despite having “very few health conditions,” the mother didn’t make it out of the ER alive, as reported by MadameNore.

Thomas recently shared the child’s story with members of the Gulf Coast Business Council via Zoom. According to Birmingham’s WBRC, Thomas said “it can’t get much worse” than the newborn’s story.

“What unfortunately I think we are seeing is that it’s very difficult to convince anybody, until it’s too late, to get the vaccine,” he said to the group of about 300 people.

The child is now under state custody, and “doing fine” reported AL.

“We know that COVID itself puts pregnant women at risk not only by killing them, but even if you’ve had COVID before,” Thomas said. “It markedly increases your risk of preeclampsia, which means that you may not be able to carry the baby to delivery and it puts your life at risk.”

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also noted on the call that the deaths in the state in recent weeks were of unvaccinated people.

“If those people had been vaccinated, they would not be dead,” Dr. Dobbs said. “Let me be very clear, they would be alive… this is the unavoidable truth of what we’re looking at.”

Details on when the infant’s father passed away are unclear at this time, per the report.