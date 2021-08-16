Van Hunt Serenades Girlfriend Halle Berry for Her 55th Birthday [VIDEO]

*Halle Berry’s R&B crooner boyfriend Van Hunt serenaded for her 55th birthday — and she shared the special moment on social media.

“After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this August 14th,” she said in the caption of the clip, which shows her head outside of a car window with the wind blowing through her hair, as reported by Page Six.

“In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever! Finally, I’m exhaling,” Berry said.

“Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade 🎵,” she added.

The post featured Hunt’s rendition of The Platter’s “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes.” Peep Halle’s IG clip below.

The Oscar-winning actress took her relationship with Hunt public in late 2020. The singer told ET in March that Berry had inspired his latest work.

“In more ways than I can even tell you right now,” he said when asked if the Hollywood veteran influenced his new music. “I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. …The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

Back in February for Valentine’s Day, Halle shared a loving message to Hunt, along with an image showing them in matching pajamas while lounging on the bed.

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right … I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” Berry wrote in the caption.

“No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal… your person … even if it takes you until you’re 54!” she added.

Berry previously clapped back at online trolls who claim she can’t keep a man. It all started about a week ago when Berry shared a quote on Instagram that read, “Women don’t owe you s—.”

One IG user commented, “@halleberry you may have to start looking in the mirror, because it’s definitely you. What is it that you’re doing wrong? With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems as if you can’t keep a man. I get the feeling that you’re too controlling, demanding and probably full of your self [sic]. IDK but it’s definitely you. Ask yourself, what is it that you’re doing wrong.”

Berry replied, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

Another follower claimed her post is “not what most wives tell their husbands who pay for everything,” Berry shot back, “Well, I’m not one of them. No man has ever taken care of me….EVER!” And after another critic asked if she “had some trouble with men” in her life, Berry replied, “Nope, they had trouble with me.”