Monday, February 15, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

Halle Berry Goes Topless and Dances with Boyfriend Van Hunt in Valentine’s Day Video [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

halle berry, van hunt

*Halle Berry and her boo thang, singer Van Hunt, celebrated Valentine’s Day cozied up together in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the actress posted a sexy video that showed the couple from behind, with her topless and dancing on a balcony to Hunt’s song “Being a Girl.”

“You keep everything simple @vanhunt ✨#valentinesdayweekend,” Berry, 54, captioned the footage on Instagram. “Music by the one & only Van Hunt @meundies.”

Check out the post below.

READ MORE: Halle Berry Claps Back at Instagram Trolls Who Claim She ‘Can’t Keep a Man’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

On Sunday, Berry shared a loving message to Hunt, along with an image showing them in matching pajamas while lounging on the bed. 

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right … I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” Berry wrote in the caption.

“No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal… your person … even if it takes you until you’re 54!” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Berry previously clapped back at online trolls who claim she can’t keep a man. 

It all started about a week ago when Berry shared a quote on Instagram that read, “Women don’t owe you s—.”

One IG user commented, “@halleberry you may have to start looking in the mirror, because it’s definitely you. What is it that you’re doing wrong? With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems as if you can’t keep a man. I get the feeling that you’re too controlling, demanding and probably full of your self [sic]. IDK but it’s definitely you. Ask yourself, what is it that you’re doing wrong.”

Berry replied, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

Another follower claimed her post is “not what most wives tell their husbands who pay for everything,” Berry shot back, “Well, I’m not one of them. No man has ever taken care of me….EVER!” And after another critic asked if she “had some trouble with men” in her life, Berry replied, “Nope, they had trouble with me.”

Previous articleRelief Effort from King YAHWEH and The Kingdom of YAHWEH on its Way to Vietnam
Next articleKron Moore Talks ‘The Oval’ Season 2 and Need For More Black Women Representation on TV / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wanna Ride? New Six Flags Qiddiya Rollercoaster in Saudia Arabia will do 155 MPH! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A new record-breaking rollercoaster will make its debut at the Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. The brand new rollercoaster named “Falcon’s Flight” will be...
Read more
Social Heat

Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Since posing as a Black woman 6 years ago in 2015 and sparking an enormous trans-racial controversy, Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable...
Read more
Social Heat

Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

Fisher Jack - 0
*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. On Wednesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wait! Kodak Black Speaks on Those Rumors of Red Lights on His Head While on Stage

Fisher Jack - 0
*After footage has gone viral of him being rushed off a stage due to a red beam being spotted on him, Kodak Black is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO