Halle Berry Goes Topless and Dances with Boyfriend Van Hunt in Valentine’s Day Video [WATCH]

*Halle Berry and her boo thang, singer Van Hunt, celebrated Valentine’s Day cozied up together in Los Angeles.
On Saturday, the actress posted a sexy video that showed the couple from behind, with her topless and dancing on a balcony to Hunt’s song “Being a Girl.”
“You keep everything simple @vanhunt ✨#valentinesdayweekend,” Berry, 54, captioned the footage on Instagram. “Music by the one & only Van Hunt @meundies.”
On Sunday, Berry shared a loving message to Hunt, along with an image showing them in matching pajamas while lounging on the bed.
“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right … I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” Berry wrote in the caption.
“No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal… your person … even if it takes you until you’re 54!” she added.
Berry previously clapped back at online trolls who claim she can’t keep a man.
It all started about a week ago when Berry shared a quote on Instagram that read, “Women don’t owe you s—.”
One IG user commented, “@halleberry you may have to start looking in the mirror, because it’s definitely you. What is it that you’re doing wrong? With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems as if you can’t keep a man. I get the feeling that you’re too controlling, demanding and probably full of your self [sic]. IDK but it’s definitely you. Ask yourself, what is it that you’re doing wrong.”
Berry replied, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”
Another follower claimed her post is “not what most wives tell their husbands who pay for everything,” Berry shot back, “Well, I’m not one of them. No man has ever taken care of me….EVER!” And after another critic asked if she “had some trouble with men” in her life, Berry replied, “Nope, they had trouble with me.”