Halle Berry Goes Topless and Dances with Boyfriend Van Hunt in Valentine’s Day Video [WATCH]

*Halle Berry and her boo thang, singer Van Hunt, celebrated Valentine’s Day cozied up together in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the actress posted a sexy video that showed the couple from behind, with her topless and dancing on a balcony to Hunt’s song “Being a Girl.”

“You keep everything simple @vanhunt ✨#valentinesdayweekend,” Berry, 54, captioned the footage on Instagram. “Music by the one & only Van Hunt @meundies.”

Check out the post below.

READ MORE: Halle Berry Claps Back at Instagram Trolls Who Claim She ‘Can’t Keep a Man’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

On Sunday, Berry shared a loving message to Hunt, along with an image showing them in matching pajamas while lounging on the bed.

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right … I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” Berry wrote in the caption.