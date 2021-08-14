Shaq Not Down with Sacto No Mo’ – Selling Ownership in Kings

*The Sacramento Kings aren’t very good and haven’t been remotely close to being good in half-past forever. Maybe folks thought Shaq, er Shaquille O’Neal, having minority ownership in the franchise would up the winning frequency a couple amps. But, alas, that never came to pass.

Now comes news that the Diesel is selling his stake in the moribund franchise in order to take part in another endeavor. He will be featured prominently in WynnBET’s advertising campaigns across TV, digital and print.

O’Neal will also attend in-person events, create original content with WynnBET and interact as a guest with company media partners such as Blue Wire Podcasts, Cumulus Media and Minute Media. O’Neal will also be launching ‘ShaqPot,’ a Free To Play (FTP) game housed inside the WynnBET app. according to MSN News.

“Shaquille O’Neal has been a great friend of Wynn Las Vegas for many years, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with him through a partnership with WynnBET,” Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings said.

“A successful businessman, NBA legend and one of the most well-known personalities in sports media, we believe our players will enjoy interacting with him through the WynnBET app and are excited to feature Shaq in our advertising campaign set to debut later this summer.”

To comply with NBA rules, Shaquille must sell his ownership stake in the Sacramento Kings