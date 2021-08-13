Friday, August 13, 2021
‘Damn!’: Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle’s Awkward/Hilarious Exchange Confirmed as a Joke – They’re Good (Watch)

Hart/Cheadle
Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle – Hart to Heart (Peacock)

*The Internet was split down the middle as to whether that awkward, but hella hilarious, exchange between Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle – about the “Black Monday” star’s age – was real.

Turns out, it was all staged, with the two celebs in on the joke, a rep for Cheadle confirmed Friday afternoon (scroll down to watch and howl laughing).

Viral video of the interview from Hart’s Peacock streaming show “Hart to Heart” showed the exchange taking a hard left turn when Cheadle mentions that he’s 56-years-old.

“Damn!” said Hart, interrupting. Cheadle stopped speaking, taking apparent offense at Hart’s reaction that suggested he’s old AF.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry because it was a thought…”

“I don’t care,” Cheadle said, waving him off.

“It was a thought, and I blurted it out. I did not mean it that way.”

“We’ll take a poll on how you meant it with people here later after the show’s over,” Don said, with sudden edge in his tone.

“I can sit up here and honestly say, buddy, that that was from a place of love,” Kevin said calmly, before imitating the way he said “Damn” earlier, but with less bite in the tone.

“If we could play it back right now, these are two different ‘damns,'” Don said.

It appeared as if Cheadle decided on the spot to play his “offended” reaction for laughs, then, Hart immediately picked up on it and decided to play along.

New episodes of “Hart to Heart” air Thursdays on Peacock. Watch their “Damn!” shenanigans below.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Welcomed Second child, a Girl, in July

Watch the FULL show:

U.S. 2020 Census Confirms Boom in Diversity, White Population Shrinking [VIDEO]
