Haiti Hit by Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake – Casualties Predicted to be High | VIDEO

*In the wake of the assassination of Haiti‘s leader last month, the island nation’s turmoil and suffering continues with news of a powerful earthquake Saturday morning.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake’s epicenter was about 7.5 miles from the southern town of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of 6.2 miles.

The quake reportedly caused significant damage in the country’s south, where Haitians shared photos on social media that showed collapsed buildings.

“High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” according to the USGS.

Haiti’s Civil Protection told CNN there have been fatalities and damage. In the capital of Port-au-Prince, residents said their homes were rattled.

The nation suffered a devastating earthquake in 2010 that 200,000 people.

“Earthquakes mean massive destruction here in Haiti,” said Monique Clesca, a former United Nations official and writer who lives in Port-au-Prince, told the Wall Street Journal. “We are trying to find out about friends and family in the affected areas.”

The quake comes after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse at his presidential residence in Port-au-Prince. Police are continuing to investigate the killing, alleging more than 40 people were involved.

Developing …