Saturday, August 14, 2021
HomeNews
News

Haiti Hit by Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake – Casualties Predicted to be High | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

 

Haiti earthquake_damage2010
Haiti Earthquake

*In the wake of the assassination of Haiti‘s leader last month, the island nation’s turmoil and suffering continues with news of a powerful earthquake Saturday morning.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake’s epicenter was about 7.5 miles from the southern town of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of 6.2 miles.

The quake reportedly caused significant damage in the country’s south, where Haitians shared photos on social media that showed collapsed buildings.

“High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” according to the USGS.

Haiti’s Civil Protection told CNN there have been fatalities and damage. In the capital of Port-au-Prince, residents said their homes were rattled.

The nation suffered a devastating earthquake in 2010 that 200,000 people.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: 7-Month-Old Baby Pulled to Safety During Fire by Family Pit Bull | VIDEO

“Earthquakes mean massive destruction here in Haiti,” said Monique Clesca, a former United Nations official and writer who lives in Port-au-Prince, told the Wall Street Journal. “We are trying to find out about friends and family in the affected areas.”

The quake comes after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse at his presidential residence in Port-au-Prince. Police are continuing to investigate the killing, alleging more than 40 people were involved.

Developing …

Previous article7-Month-Old Baby Pulled to Safety During Fire by Family Pit Bull | VIDEO
Next articleTONIGHT! Gary Antonio Russell Clashes With Emmanuel Rodriguez In Crucial Bantamweight Bout
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO