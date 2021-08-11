Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Guests at Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash Given Custom COVID Masks

By Ny MaGee
*Barack Obama reportedly provided guests at his 60th birthday bash over the weekend with custom face masks. 

Here’s more from TMZ:

The company that made ’em is called HENRY Mask — and they tell TMZ that they actually gifted more than 1,000 individual custom masks to Obama and co. to cover partygoers, as well as party staff.

HENRY co-founder and celeb tailor/designer Richfresh was commissioned to design the uniforms (which also included the 44×60) for all working the events — including the hosts, cooks and bartenders — and decided to gift the masks to the party as a token of his appreciation.

According to reports, most of the guests opted not to wear facial coverings. 

READ MORE: Guests at Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash Forced to Delete Photos of Him Dancing

We previously reported, several guests at Obama’s bash were forced to delete Instagram photos from the event, including images of Obama dancing at his own party.

Per Fox News: rapper Trap Beckham and his manager, TJ Chapman, posted various photos to Instagram from the event, but the images were later deleted under the event’s photography ban, the New York Post reported.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham said, the Post reported. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

“Epic night last night,” Chapman said in a video. “I posted some stories of myself. Didn’t think anybody gave a damn, and I guess they did. That’s not cool. That’s not cool.”

Erykah Badu also posted footage of Obama holding a microphone and dancing on stage but it was later deleted.

“Y’all never seen Obama like this in your life,” Chapman later added on Instagram.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

