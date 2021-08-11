Wednesday, August 11, 2021
A Karen Comes for Black Neighbor Over ‘Tigger’ Flag | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Tigger Karen
@tizzybizzy92 (TikTok)

*The #Karens of the world find something new to badger innocent #Black people about daily. This time, it was a #Tigger flag that provoked an unsolicited outburst.

A viral #TikTok video exposed the moment when a geriatric white woman visited her Black neighbor’s home to complain about a flag showcasing the Winnie the Pooh character hanging from the house. The clip titled “Watch my interaction with a Karen” was posted by a user named Ambrosia last week and has since been shared across the internet numerous times.

Initially, the little old woman appears to be friendly as she approaches the doorstep. However, when Ambrosia opens the front door, it becomes clear that the woman is hell-bent on causing chaos.

“I wanna talk about this Tigger flag,” she began. “I don’t like it.” She then compliments the American flag that is also hanging from the house but slams the flag of the beloved cartoon character.

“I don’t say nothing about the shrubbery being cut. I don’t say nothing about the backyard, but now, I don’t like that,” she complained. Ambrosia tried to explain to the nosey neighbor that her brother placed the Tigger flag on the home, but this does little to comfort the Karen, who appears visibly shaken by the flag’s presence…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

Fisher Jack

