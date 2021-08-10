Tuesday, August 10, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Coronavirus

VIDEO: Unvaccinated Lamar Jackson Still Unsure About Vaccine After 2nd COVID Bout

By EURPublisher01
0

Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson

*Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, showed reporters his reaction to finding out that he caught the deadly virus twice in eight months. He also revealed that his stance on the vaccine has not changed, and that he’s still researching the particulars.

“I just got off the COVID list,” Jackson said after Monday’s practice when asked if he would get the vaccine. “I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it. Keep learning as much as I can about it. We’ll go from there.”

Does that mean he’s thinking about getting vaccinated?

“We’ll see,” Jackson said. “Talking to the doctors. We’ll see.”

Watch below:

Jackson returned to training camp Saturday after missing 10 days, the NFL-mandated quarantine for unvaccinated players who test positive. Last November, he tested positive for COVID-19 and missed one game. On Monday, he acknowledged he dealt with the same symptoms from the coronavirus this time and slept a lot because of fatigue.

Jackson said last December that he “wouldn’t wish [COVID] on anybody” and reiterated that Monday. But he still wouldn’t budge on whether he would get the vaccine, even when pressed that it puts the Ravens at a competitive disadvantage.

“I feel it’s a personal decision,” Jackson said. “I’m just going to keep my feelings to my family and myself. I’m focused on getting better right now. I can’t dwell on that right now … how everybody else feels. Just trying to get back to the right routine.”

Jackson is one of the few players on the Ravens who have not been vaccinated. The Ravens entered training camp with a 90% player vaccination rate, coach John Harbaugh recently said.

Previous articleOmarosa Bags Close to Half A Million to Appear on ‘Big Brother VIP’
Next articleBrandon Boston Jr. Signs Two-Year Deal with Los Angeles Clippers
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO