VIDEO: Unvaccinated Lamar Jackson Still Unsure About Vaccine After 2nd COVID Bout

*Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, showed reporters his reaction to finding out that he caught the deadly virus twice in eight months. He also revealed that his stance on the vaccine has not changed, and that he’s still researching the particulars.

“I just got off the COVID list,” Jackson said after Monday’s practice when asked if he would get the vaccine. “I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it. Keep learning as much as I can about it. We’ll go from there.”

Does that mean he’s thinking about getting vaccinated?

“We’ll see,” Jackson said. “Talking to the doctors. We’ll see.”

Watch below:

Jackson returned to training camp Saturday after missing 10 days, the NFL-mandated quarantine for unvaccinated players who test positive. Last November, he tested positive for COVID-19 and missed one game. On Monday, he acknowledged he dealt with the same symptoms from the coronavirus this time and slept a lot because of fatigue.

Jackson said last December that he “wouldn’t wish [COVID] on anybody” and reiterated that Monday. But he still wouldn’t budge on whether he would get the vaccine, even when pressed that it puts the Ravens at a competitive disadvantage.

“I feel it’s a personal decision,” Jackson said. “I’m just going to keep my feelings to my family and myself. I’m focused on getting better right now. I can’t dwell on that right now … how everybody else feels. Just trying to get back to the right routine.”

Jackson is one of the few players on the Ravens who have not been vaccinated. The Ravens entered training camp with a 90% player vaccination rate, coach John Harbaugh recently said.