Tuesday, August 10, 2021
HomeNewsTop News
Top News

It’s Official! Andrew Cuomo Announces Resignation As New York Governor in 14 days | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Andrew Cuomo (Getty)
Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

*Fortunately for New York and the nation, Andrew Cuomo is no Donald Trump, even though he tried to be. The bottom line is that on Tuesday, the governor of New York announced plans to resign. That’s something Trump would have never done.

“My resignation will be effective in 14 days,” Cuomo said in a livestream.

Interestingly, Cuomo’s speech started out with another denial of the allegations against him, but he apologized for offending women with his “outdated” behavior.

The governor’s decision to step down comes after independent investigators for the state’s attorney general office found that he sexually harassed multiple female members of his staff. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her office’s findings last Tuesday.

“We find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women,” the investigators wrote in their 165-page report released on August 3.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kenya Moore Officially Files to End Marriage to Marc Daly

Cuomo’s resignation marks a steep fall from grace, with the three-term Empire State governor once considered a future presidential candidate.

When New York became the epicenter of the US’s COVID-19 outbreak in spring 2020, Cuomo took a star turn in Democratic politics through his daily coronavirus briefings, which earned him an international Emmy award and record approval ratings among the state’s residents.

Want MORE of this story? Get it at Business Insider.

Previous article‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Both of These A**es Might Be Too Heavy!’ [WATCH]
Next articleWoman Who Executed Delia Johnson on Brooklyn Sidewalk Was ‘Family Friend’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO