Founder of Hillsong Megachurch Charged with Concealing His Father’s Child Sex Crimes

*The co-founder and senior pastor of the global megachurch Hillsong has been charged by the Australian police with concealing the crimes of his father

Brian Houston, 67, is said to have remained mum about the child sexual abuse carried out by his father, Frank Houston, in the 1970s.

Australian police alleged that Houston, who is usually based in Sydney, “knew information relating to the sexual abuse of a young male in the 1970s and failed to bring that information to the attention of police.”

Houston has denied the accusations, and an email statement from his church said: “These charges have come as a shock to me given how transparent I’ve always been about this matter. I vehemently profess my innocence and will defend these charges, and I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight.”

READ MORE: Hillsong Founder Defends ‘Personal Decision’ to Not Get Vaccinated After Member Dies of COVID

We’re streaming our evening services now! Join us for worship and a special ‘Sunday Night Illustrated’ series with creative presentations of the parables of Jesus. https://t.co/Fuc2i338NE pic.twitter.com/cljEUpcLdS — Hillsong Church (@Hillsong) August 1, 2021