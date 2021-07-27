Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeNews
News

Hillsong Founder Defends ‘Personal Decision’ to Not Get Vaccinated After Member Dies of COVID

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
via Twitter

*Brian Houston, the founder of the controversial Hillsong megachurch, has defended the decision of congregant Stephen Harmon to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

As previously reported, Harmon, 34, passed away last week at Corona Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for pneumonia and dangerously low oxygen levels. Prior to falling ill, he jokingly tweeted, “I got 99 problems but a vax ain’t one,.”

He last tweeted from his now-protected account before being intubated.

“i’m choosing to go under intubation, i’ve fought this thing as hard as i can but unfortunately it’s reached a point of critical choice & as much as i hate having to do this i’d rather it be willingness than forced emergency procedure,” he wrote. “don’t know when i’ll wake up, please pray.”

READ MORE: Anti-Vaxer (Stephen Harmon) Who Joked ‘I Got 99 Problems But A Vax Ain’t One’ DIES from COVID-19

Stephen Harmon (Facebook)
Stephen Harmon (Facebook)

Harmon also posted pictures of himself in a hospital bed on his Instagram account. His account has been since made private.

“While many of our staff, leadership and congregation have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, we recognize this is a personal decision for each individual to make with the counsel of medical professionals,” said the Australia-based church’s founder, Brian Houston, in a statement to CNN following the July 21 passing of 34-year-old Stephen Harmon, who died after contracting the coronavirus.  

“On any medical issue, we strongly encourage those in our church to follow the guidance of their doctors,” Houston’s statement further noted, “any loss of life is a moment to mourn and offer support to those who are suffering and so our heartfelt prayers are with his family and those who loved him.”

The statement followed Houston’s previous announcement on social media about Harmon’s death.

“Stephen was just a young man in his early 30s,” Houston, 67, wrote in a now-deleted post. “He was one of the most generous people I know and he had so much in front of him. He would always turn up to our grandkids soccer games and he will be missed by so many.”

Harmon graduated from Hillson College and was a member of Hillsong Church in Los Angeles. Hillsong founder Brian Houston posted a tribute to Harmon in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Previous articleBen Crump Files Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson on Behalf of NCNW
Next articleSnoop Dogg Shares Health Update on His Mom Amid Hospitalization
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Anti-Vaxer (Stephen Harmon) Who Joked ‘I Got 99 Problems But A Vax Ain’t One’ DIES from COVID-19

Social Heat

Horrible! Drunk Army Ranger Caught on Surveillance Camera Killing Security Guard

Social Heat

Ronnie Oneal III Gets 3 Life Terms for Killings of Girlfriend & Special Needs Daughter | WATCH

Social Heat

Sherri Shepherd Claims Jamie Foxx Still Owes Her $50 from the 90s when He was Broke and Homeless

Social Heat

He Did it! Michael Blackson Hilariously Proposes to Girlfriend Live on ‘The Breakfast Club’ – WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO