Sanaa Lathan Stopped Drinking Alcohol and Tells Why

*Sanaa Lathan has been sober for three years and she’s now opening up about what made her put the bottle down.

While speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, the veteran Hollywood actress who is beloved for roles in The Best Man and Love & Basketball but was also strangely accused of biting Beyoncé in 2018, explained that she simply wanted to prioritize her mental and physical wellbeing.

“I stopped drinking about three years ago,” Lathan said. “Alcohol was not going well with me physically. Just, it was not working anymore. It affects everything, and that’s part of the reason why I stopped, because even if you’re going out a couple of times a week and you’re drinking, it was starting to affect me throughout the week. It wouldn’t be necessarily a hangover, but it definitely dimmed my energy. I didn’t feel as good. It was affecting anxiety.” She added, “You don’t realize how over time it gets your brain out of balance as well.”

