Saturday, August 7, 2021
Shaquille’s Baby Girl Spurns LSU for HBCU

By EurWebWriter
Amirah
Amirah O’Neal / Instagram

*We don’t know why Amirah O’Neal, daughter of former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal, has decided to leave her father’s alma mater to attend Texas Southern University, but it’s gotta be rough trying to follow in the same footsteps as a parent, especially one as accomplished as Shaq.

Earlier this week, Amirah announced via Instagram that she has decided to attend the HBCU in south Texas.

“I see the doubt in they faces, they didn’t think I would make it, 🤟🏽” she wrote in the celebratory post.

The 19-year-old freshman attended Crossroads High School for three years and averaged 17 points per game as a junior while earning honors for being a three-time All Gold Coast League, three-time All-CIF Team and a 2019 Maxpreps California All-State Girls Team honorable mention selection.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Watch the University of Wisconsin Remove Its Chamberlin Rock, Long Nicknamed a Racial Slur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @amirahoneal_

According to HBCU Game Day, Amirah is a 6’1″ post player playing collegiate basketball under Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper-Dyke. During this COVID-19 shortened season, the TSU woman’s basketball team went 5-10 last year but had enjoyed a 20-10 win/loss record the previous season.

She will join brother Shaqir O’Neal as a new student at TSU. Shaqir, a 6 ft 6 in shooting guard, announced his decision to attend Texas Southern University earlier this year. Interestingly, he’ll be playing for head coach Johnny Jones, who used to coach at Shaquille O’Neal’s alma mater, Louisiana State University.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

