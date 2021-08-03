Netflix Becomes First Major Studio to Require Vaccinations for Actors, Crew

*Netflix has become the first major Hollywood studio to require talent and most staff and crew in the U.S. to show proof of vaccination.

Exceptions to the policy could include medical, religious, and age reasons.

As Deadline writes:

Netflix’s decision comes amid a fourth COVID wave in the U.S. fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, which brought COVID safety on set back to the spotlight. While vaccination is not a silver bullet — there have been breakthrough infections for fully vaccinated people — it is considered a crucial safeguard alongside existing safety protocols including regular testing, PPE and social distancing.

The vaccine mandate is the strongest measure Netflix could enforce under the current return-to-work protocols. There have been calls to expand the vaccination requirement beyond Zone A.

One person commented under the Deadline report: “Is Netflix gonna pay then in case of vaccine injury? These injuries are being kept quiet. One friend has epileptic seizures and one got Bells Palsy. Who pays for this in case this happens? The unions? Netflix? More and more is coming out that these vaccines don’t quite work that well. How is this legal anyway, it’s an experimental vaccine!”

Another reader posted, “The borders are completely open in the US and the politicians can’t figure out why there is a spike in COVID? If they were really concerned, they would shut down the borders completely until the covid virus diminishes. I don’t want to be the guinea pig for an untested drug injected into my body.”

A third wrote, “It’s almost as if a vaccine that didn’t get the usual 5 year trial and instead was rushed through for political reasons, making the general public into human guinea pigs, is a failure. People say we don’t know the long term effects of COVID but we also don’t know the long term effects of the vaccine because it hasn’t been tested for 5 years to get the kinks out. If this vaccine had gone through 5 years of trials and been deemed safe at the end of it then the majority of people would be happy to take it just like they take every other vaccine (polio etc) out there. Not many people want to be a lab rat especially when you have to sign a contract saying your family isn’t going to go after big pharma if you die from it.”

Google is another major company instituting a vaccination mandate. The tech giant recently extended office return for employees until Oct. 18. CEO Sundar Pichai said anyone coming into the office must be vaccinated.

“We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months. The implementation will vary according to local conditions and regulations, and will not apply until vaccines are widely available in your area. You’ll get guidance from your local leads about how this will affect you, and we’ll also share more details on an exceptions process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other protected reasons.”

Pichai said, “Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead.”

What’s your stance on forced vaccinations? Sound off in the comments.