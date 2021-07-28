Netflix Drops Trailer for The Obamas New Animated Series ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’

*Barack and Michelle Obama joined forces with Chris Nee, the “Doc McStuffins” creator, to produce a new animated preschool series for Netflix. And, the first-look trailer has dropped.

Check out the trailer for “Ada Twist, Scientist” below.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Higher Ground to bring Ada Twist to the screen,” Nee said to Deadline in an interview. “As a fan of the books, I was taken with the diverse characters, striking designs, and vital message that science matters. Plus, Ada fulfills my personal need to populate children’s television with strong girls who aren’t afraid to be the smartest kids in the room. Once Kerri Grant came on board to showrun, I knew we had the dream team to bring this special series to life.”

READ MORE: First Look Trailer: Obama and Springsteen’s ‘Renegades’ Podcast to Become a Book (Watch)

🔬🧪 Meet Ada Twist 🧪🔬 From Creator + Executive Producer @chrisdocnee, ADA TWIST, SCIENTIST follows the adventures of 8 year old Ada Twist, a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything. pic.twitter.com/6YiWzyZ2Ri — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) July 22, 2021

The series is based on the popular book series, “Ada Twist, Scientist,” written by Andrea Beaty, illustrated by David Roberts, and aims to encourage girls to follow careers in STEM.

Per Deadline, the series follows Ada Twist, a young Black scientist who will explore helping people through scientific discovery, collaboration and friendship.

“But solving the mystery is only the beginning, because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what It’s about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place,” per the synopsis.

“As a young, curious Black girl who grew up loving TV, I simply became accustomed to rarely seeing images that reflected me onscreen — and the ones that did, represented an anti-intellectual stereotype that led me to hide my own light under a bushel,” said showrunner Kerri Grant to Deadline.

She continued, “To be a part of bringing a show to kids that features a young, Black girl being unapologetically the smartest kid in the room, in a world as diverse and visually stunning as the one created by the book series’ author and illustrator, fills my heart to capacity. Working with Chris Nee, my old boss, and certified preschool TV hit-maker; and Higher Ground and their commitment to representation, dreaming big, and excellence, has been the alignment of so many stars, it’s truly a celestial event.”

The series will launch on September 28.