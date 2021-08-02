Shaun King Quits Life in Brooklyn for Lakefront New Jersey Home

*Earlier this year, activist Shaun King reportedly moved out of Brooklyn and into a five-bedroom, 3,000 square foot home in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

As written by the New York Post:

The property, surrounded by lush, tall trees, was purchased by King’s wife, Rai-Tonicia King, a Ph.D. candidate and educator, in November 2020 for $842,000, public records show.

King co-founded the Real Justice political action committee in 2017 with former Black Lives Matter leader Patrisse Cullors, who resigned from BLM a month after The Post revealed she had spent more than $3 million on real estate in the US. The federal PAC helps to elect progressive district attorneys across the country to “fight to end structural racism,” according to the group’s website, taking in more than $3.2 million from 2019 to 2020.

King, a father of five, began his activist career when he launched the Justice Together coalition in 2015 to help raise awareness of police brutality. After he abandoned the group, members called him out in an open letter published in “Medium,” citing his “lack of accountability.”

Most recently King came under fire for sharing details about a conversation he had with the mother of Tamir Rice.

Rice was 12-years-old when he was shot by Cleveland police while playing with a toy gun. The child’s mother, Samaria Rice, has accused King in the past of profiting off the death of her son. On June 22, she took to her Instagram account and called out the activist for disclosing details about a conversation they had in private on his podcast The Breakdown With Shaun King.

In her post, she wrote, “Why do you think it’s so important to tell folks we had a conversation? Well we talked and everything that was said was very toxic and uncomfortable for me to hear that you raised additional money and then say you did not want to bother me.”

Rice added, “Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night. I never gave you permission to raise nothing. Along with the United States, you robbed me for the death of my son.”

King’s podcast interview with Rice, posted under the title “I spoke to Samaria Rice this past week,” appears to have been removed from his website.