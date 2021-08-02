Monday, August 2, 2021
‘I’ve NEVER Smoked’ Says Kathy Griffin As She Announces Lung Cancer Diagnosis 🙁

By Fisher Jack
Kathy Griffin (Getty)
Kathy Griffin (Getty)

*Comedian Kathy Griffin took to social media this Monday morning to share some unfortunate news.

She revealed to her 688k followers that she has lung cancer. The 60-year-old started her post by saying, “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” Griffin wrote. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

She went on to say, “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully, no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.” She noted that she is “fully vaccinated” against coronavirus and thankful because things could have been much worse.

Fisher Jack

