Sunday, August 1, 2021
Inaugural Lovers & Friends Fest (Usher, Lauryn Hill, TLC and More) Has a Date

lauryn hill - getty1
Lauryn Hill

*Complex reports that the 2022 lineup of the Lovers & Friends festival/concert has already been announced, and will feature Usher, Lauryn Hill, TLC, Brandy, Monica, and many more and festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Next year will be the festival’s actual inaugural year, with it taking place on May 14, 2022 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The lineup will also include Ciara, Nelly, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Ashanti, Trey Songz, and is presented by Live Nation, Snoop Dog, and Bobby Dee.

General admission tickets start at $175 and VIP tickets start at $300. Cabanas will also be available, which include tables of eight and are priced at $10,000. Ticket pre-sale begins on Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. ET for those who sign up online. The festival was initially announced prior to the full onset of the Coronavirus pandemic last February.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: PA Woman (Stephanie Crute) Arrested at Pool for Refusing to Turn Off ‘WAP’⁠

The original festival included the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, Fat Joe, Jhené Aiko, Lil Kim, Summer Walker, T-Pain, and Saweetie.

However, things began to fly off the rails when it became unclear whether or not certain artists were actually going to show up or not. Lil’ Kim actually started the controversy by commenting online that she actually was NOT a part of the festival. However, that eventually was cleared up later on.

Apparently, it was some money ish involved in all that.

