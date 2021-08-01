Omar Epps & Patina Miller Are ‘Raising Kanans’ Cop & Queen | Watch

*Who runs the world? GIRLS!

Actress Patina Miller is running things as Raquel “Roc” Thomas on the newest “Power” installment “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.“ Miller plays Kanan’s mom but she’s also the boss of Queens, NY. She’s the only female in the drug game and she is not to be messed with! “Raising Kanan” focuses on Kanan’s past and upbringing, giving viewers a look into what made him aruthless drug dealer – he got it from his momma!



“It was super empowering for me to step into the shoes of Raquel Thomas,” said Miller. “Understanding the context of the show…this isn’t going to glorify this lifestyle. But it’s always good to see a woman dominating in a position where men take up the most space. I’m happy we’re able to tell this story…seeing the whole power aspect of it from a female perspective.”

The character shows viewers the many dimensions of a boss woman, from being a powerful businesswoman to being a loving mother.



“Raising Kanan” also stars veteran actor, Omar Epps, who plays Malcolm Howard. A police officer whose trying to clean the streets and get rid of the drug activity going on in the neighborhood. But he also has one foot in and one foot out when it comes to his relationship with Roc and her family business.

“He’s a dark dude. He lives on the dark side, that’s his comfort zone,” said Epps. “He’s got a hand everywhere, from the hood to the NYPD and he just tries to make it work to his benefit.”

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is streaming now! Watch it Sunday nights on Starz.

