Brotherhood Crusade Receives $800,000 Grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

*Los Angeles, CA — The Brotherhood Crusade received a landmark grant for $800,000 from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. The funds from the Hilton Foundation will assist Brotherhood Crusade in providing services and programs that will directly impact youth by preparing and readying them to thrive in middle-wage, highly compensated careers and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“We are proud to recognize the importance of Brotherhood Crusade’s history as a community leader in South Los Angeles and are excited to support their work in building career pathways for youth throughout the area,” shares Elizabeth Cheung, senior program officer at the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

Brotherhood Crusade community services and programs are designed to change the trajectory and narrative of young adults of color and provide them with the requisite skills to excel in life and make a positive impact in their respective communities.

Conrad Hilton said “Love one another, for that is the whole law; so our fellow men deserve to be loved and encouraged – never to be abandoned to wander alone in poverty and darkness.”

President and CEO Charisse Bremond Weaver of the Brotherhood Crusade said “This is what great partnerships are all about, an alignment in understanding the critical needs of our youth and how through learning, thriving, connecting, leading and working we will forever change the outlook of our community. We provide an immense amount of love, care and resources to the youth we serve; they know they will never be alone and this grant will directly support our goal to break the cycle of poverty.”

About Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

International hotelier Conrad N. Hilton established the grantmaking foundation that bears his name in 1944 to help people living in poverty and experiencing disadvantage worldwide. Today, the work continues, concentrating on efforts to improve early childhood development outcomes, support older youth as they transition from foster care, ensure opportunity youth can access career pathways, prevent homelessness, identify solutions to safe water access, help integrate refugees into society and lift the work of Catholic sisters. Additionally, following selection by an independent, international jury, the Foundation annually awards the $2.5 million Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize to an organization doing extraordinary work to reduce human suffering. The Foundation is one of the world’s largest, with assets recently growing to approximately $7.5 billion. It has awarded grants to date totaling more than $2 billion, $207 million worldwide in 2020. Please visit www.hiltonfoundation.org for more information.

About Brotherhood Crusade

Celebrating 53 years of service to the Los Angeles community, Brotherhood Crusade was founded in 1968. The organization’s principal mission is to champion equality and equity by removing and/or helping individuals overcome the barriers that deter their pursuit of success in life and facilitate opportunities for a better quality of life by effectuating improved health & wellness, facilitating academic success, promoting personal, social & economic growth, providing access to artistic excellence & cultural awareness, increasing financial literacy and building community agencies & institutions. Brotherhood Crusade provides direst services to more than 3,000 youth and young adults and additional 25,000 residents through its special projects.

Brotherhood Crusade has a history of building alliances with other organizations, corporations and foundations of goodwill that are committed to and understand the tremendous need for helping our community and people grow and prosper.

source: JCEC Public Relations