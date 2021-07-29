Vanessa Williams Flaunts Flawless Bikini Body at 58 [PHOTO]

*Vanessa Williams took to Instagram this week to show off her fit figure in a white bikini.

The Hollywood icon captioned the photo, “Are we doing bikini shots in our early 50s? Ok.”

One Instagram user responded, “When you look like this! YUP!”

Williams recently opened up to Page Six about how she was able to bounce back from the public backlash following the Miss America scandal in the ’80s.

Williams became the first Black woman to win the crown in 1983 but when unauthorized nude photos were published of her by Penthouse Magazine, she was forced to resign her title. Per The Root, in 2016, the executive chairman of the Miss America pageant issued a public apology to the Hollywood veteran.

“I think I was really centered in knowing I know who I am and I’ll get there, and once the dust settles, you’ll see,” Williams explained in reference to the nude photos. “And also distancing [myself] from the two opposite symbols of Miss America and a scandalized beauty queen and me being a normal kid in the middle who was a junior in college.”

Earlier this year, Williams said the Black community was her toughest critics after she was crowned Miss America.

Speaking on A&E’s The Table is Ours podcast, Williams said “I was not seen as a 20-year-old, who is a junior in college. I was seen as a symbol but also seen as a Black woman, and also seen as someone who was supposed to represent the American beauty. And there are a lot of folks that did not believe that having brown skin and being a Black woman represented the Miss America ideal,” she said.

“I had death threats. I had sharpshooters when I did my homecoming parade. There were sharpshooters on the top of roofs of my hometown, just because of the threat, the threats that were, you know, against me because of who I was.”