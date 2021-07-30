*LOS ANGELES — In The Assault on Critical Race Theory, political analyst Earl Ofari Hutchinson tells why CRT has become the new lightning rod for racial division and controversy.

Hutchinson assesses the arguments for and against the teaching of CRT He presents the brief but tormenting history of the politics of racial division of which the debate over CRT is just the latest outcrop. The Assault on Critical Race Theory takes a grim but penetrating look at why race will continue to be the nation’s greatest heated issue of contention.

Hutchinson notes “There’s nothing new about the term critical race theory. The term goes back almost four decades. Then, a handful of Black scholars and writers came up with the term to name what for decades had simply been called battling racism. The reaction at first was, well really, no reaction. It seemed a puzzling, overloaded, and very academic term that was subject to just about any meaning and interpretation. Trump’s White House grab in 2016 changed that. He publicly demanded a cease and desist to any school district and/or teacher that dared stuff students with what he branded” left wing indoctrination.” In plain English, he meant any mention of the pernicious history of racial bias in America.”

Hutchinson also takes great pains to go beneath the surface of the assault on critical race theory, and present the arguments made by its opponents. He observes, “CRT backers, it’s claimed, make no distinction between, and among whites, and society. That’s all whites and all-American society is and is racist. ”

Hutchinson ultimately sees a cynical, but carefully calibrated aim behind the withering attack on CRT. In fact, he says there are two aims, “The assault on CRT has two clear aims. One is to maintain conservative white male power and privilege through its mouthpiece the GOP. The other is to shame and silence the voices that seek to present an honest, come to grips, with America’s past and present, victimization of Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, American Indians, the poor, and dispossessed. The assault on critical race theory was convenient and tailor-made for accomplishing those aims.”

Whether one is for or against the teaching of critical race theory, In The Assault on Critical Race Theory, Hutchinson presents a devastating case on why this will be yet another flashpoint issue in the fierce debate over race and racism in American society. It’s truly a timely ebook: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09B5L51J6

source: Pedro Baez – [email protected]