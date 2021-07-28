Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Rick Ross Owns 100 Cars, Just Getting His Driver’s License [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
rick ross

*Despite owning 100 vehicles, Rick Ross is only now getting his Driver’s License. 

In a video posted to his social media, the rapper said he owns “100 cars and don’t have a driver’s license.” 

He also joked about being an organ donor, saying, “Don’t let me die just to take my good heart.”

Watch the clip below.

In June, Rick Ross revealed that he flies commercial and cuts his own grass to save money. The hip-hop star resides on a 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia that was previously owned by Evander Holyfield. Ross previously explained that he enjoys “connecting with the estate and the animals and the birds and the wildlife.”

“I realized that this was something I wanted to do. It was subconscious,” he continued. “I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days. It’s the smallest thing, but it keeps a smile on my face. So, you know, for anybody who doesn’t cut their own grass, I would say take time out every two or three months to cut your grass because it is such a great and peaceful sensation.”

Ross also shared the valuable lesson he learned from his mother. 

“When I became a young millionaire for the first time, I went to my mother because she had always been a registered nurse and worked two and three jobs,” he recalled. “She always bought real estate. She came from Clarksdale, where the real estate was a lot cheaper. She would just keep buying houses. And I would say, ‘Mom, what do you think about the stock market?’ And she would say, ‘Son, I don’t really rock with the stock market. I don’t know much about it, but I know about real estate . . . So when you buy something, make sure you can touch it.’”

His home is reportedly set to be featured on the upcoming reboot of MTV’s “Cribs.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

