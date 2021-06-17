Rick Ross Saves Money By Cutting His Own Grass at 235-acre Estate in Georgia [Video]

*Rick Ross wants you to know that he cuts his own grass in an effort to save money.

Per Complex, Ross resides on a 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia that was previously owned by Evander Holyfield. Instead of spending $1 million a year to maintain the lawn, Ross told Forbes he cuts the grass himself.

“When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, ‘You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.’ So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that’s what I did,” Ross said in the interview.

“I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor. … I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn’t stop. I cut grass for about five hours.”

He noted that he quite enjoys “connecting with the estate and the animals and the birds and the wildlife.”

“I realized that this was something I wanted to do. It was subconscious,” he continued. “I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days. It’s the smallest thing, but it keeps a smile on my face. So, you know, for anybody who doesn’t cut their own grass, I would say take time out every two or three months to cut your grass because it is such a great and peaceful sensation.”

Ross also cuts corners by shopping at swap meets and antique stores, and he takes commercial flights as much as possible.

“Yes, I’m not about throwing money away, but it’s important that people enjoy the fruits of your labor and stay ahead of the curve,” Ross said. “I make sure that I am surrounded by love and inspiration and motivation. Through the window I am looking out of right now in the Southwest Ranches, I can see my red-on-red 458 Ferrari, and it is inspiring.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ross shared a valuable lesson he learned from his mother.

“When I became a young millionaire for the first time, I went to my mother because she had always been a registered nurse and worked two and three jobs,” he recalled. “She always bought real estate. She came from Clarksdale, where the real estate was a lot cheaper. She would just keep buying houses. And I would say, ‘Mom, what do you think about the stock market?’ And she would say, ‘Son, I don’t really rock with the stock market. I don’t know much about it, but I know about real estate . . . So when you buy something, make sure you can touch it.’”

Watch him tell it via the clip below.