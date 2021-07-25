Sunday, July 25, 2021
Winston Duke & Zazie Beetz’s Shocking Secret in ‘Nine Days’ That Fans Won’t Expect! | WATCH

Ty Cole
NINE DAYS, Winston Duke
Winston Duke as Will in NINE-DAYS (Photo by Michael Coles, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics)

*A man of many talents, Winston Duke is back on the big screen in the new supernatural drama film “Nine Days!

Duke plays the role of Will – an arbiter that spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live point-of-view of people on TV going about their day and interviewing unborn soul candidates for the opportunity to be born again on earth.

Will is met with a challenge as the free-spirited Emma (Zazie Beetz) – a candidate unlike the others – forces Will to deal with his tumultuous past.

The film made its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures Classics Friday.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Keyshia Cole Honors Late Mother Frankie Lons in Emotional Post: ‘This Is So Hard’

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Duke and Beetz about why they joined the film and the most shocking thing about their daily lives.

Cole: What attracted you to “Nine Days?”

Duke: I saw a lot of opportunity to have a different depiction of Black masculinity than I’ve seen on screen – as it’s usually rooted in Black men and women being fetishized. It’s always a lens looking at the outside and neglecting the internal life. This film is rooted in the internal life of the characters and their psychology – a great contribution to the films landscape.

NINEDAYS, Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz as Emma in NINE-DAYS (Photo by Michael Coles, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics)

Cole: If the world was able to see your every move, what would be the most shocking move?

Beetz: I give myself pep talks and I make up scenes in the mirror.

Duke: I sing a lot of the things I do. Most people have no idea I sing while washing dishes and cleaning my house.

You can see “Nine Days” in theatres July 30th in Los Angeles and New York, followed by a nationwide expansion August 6th.

Ty Cole
Ty Cole is an Award-winning Entertainment Reporter based in New York City. With over four years of professional experience, he has worked with many publications and created solid relationships with numerous media professionals in the space. He has covered an array of A-list red carpets for major networks including WE-TV, BET, Freeform, VH1, TV One, Lifetime, ABC, The Oscars, and more.

