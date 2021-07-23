*Keyshia Cole hit up Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to her late mother Frankie Lons.

The songstress shared to her Instagram a slideshow of photos featuring Frankie, who died earlier this week from a reported drug overdose while celebrating her birthday.

“This is so hard man,” Cole began in the caption. “Can’t really even find the words. SMH.”

“I honestly don’t even know how to feel,” she continued. “You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed.”

Cole went on to say that her mother’s “humor was unmatched.”

“Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did,” Cole wrote. “I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt.”

Cole concluded her post by promising to bring all of Lons’ children “IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME.”

“Even through our differences …. WE LOVE YOU,” she added. “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!”

Keyshia reunited with Frankie later in life as an adult after her mother and her biological father, Virgil Hunter, gave her up for adoption at a very young age. Cole was raised by family friends. After she hit it big as an R&B singer, she and Frankie took fans inside their relationship on the reality series “Keyshia Cole My New Life”.

Cole’s sister Elite Noel confirmed on social media that Lons died of an overdose after suffering from drug addiction for years.

“Worse [sic] pain ever…. to see my mama in a body bag on her birthday!” she wrote. “My heart so f—ing broke.”

Back in 2018, Cole opened up about what it’s like to have her mom face addiction.

“This was 2½ years ago. Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken,” she wrote on her Instagram at the time, sharing a video of Lons asking people to keep her in her prayers as she attempted sobriety.

“I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing,” the R&B star captioned the clip.

“See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to, or would rather be. I really miss you!” added Cole. “And will always love u.”