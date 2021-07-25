*Youngsters are not playing these days. Remember when boys used to try to live up to a girl’s parents’ expectations, get nervous, buy flowers and say yes, sir and yes, ma’am. But, these days if a boy gets nervous about a girl’s dad he’s likely to pack a gun. And now a 14-year-old’s, 34-year-old dad, Dezmond Hamilton is dead.

Apparently, Hamilton caught his daughter’s boyfriend, 17-year-old, Nicholas McQuirter (in the act of) climbing a ladder into his daughters second floor bedroom, a move he had successfully made before.

According to the Zachary, LA Police Chief, David McDavid, it was an ongoing issue and dad was trying to stop it from happening. So, this time he invited the teen downstairs to the living room, they talked a bit, but once the pair started talking about Hamilton’s daughter, things got ugly quickly, Reports Toofab.com and WBRZ.

“The suspect got a ladder, climbed into the second story window to see … Dezmon Hamilton’s 14-year-old daughter,” the top cop said. “Dezmon brought him downstairs and began talking to him; and an argument ensued that began getting onto the 14-year-old. As they were getting onto the 14-year-old, shots were fired.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Now R. Kelly Has Been Accused of Abusing A Male Minor He Met At McDonalds | VIDEO

That statement needs a bit decoding, but it’s clear one of the two (vehemently) didn’t like what the other had to say concerning the daughter. Still, we shouldn’t jump the gun thinking the youngster must’ve been trigger happy, because in the era of Unabomber wannabees, and mass shootings (it’s not just the young), grown folks get crazed too.

So, questions come to mind like: Did that fatal conversation have something to do with sex; did Hamilton ask McQuirter if he had crossed the line with his daughter (in the bedroom), and did the youngster say yes? Did McQuirter say he wasn’t going to stop seeing the man’s daughter? Did dad intend to scare Nicholas McQuirter off by brandishing a gun, but instead scared the teen so much he (McQuirter) fired?

And why did the 17-year-old need a gun while sneaking into his girlfriend’s room, anyway? Dad had a gun ready too (reports say, initially he thought there was a robber. Is that true; did Hamilton expect young McQuirter at the window? It’s an interesting love story.

If you’re at least a Generation X-er the opening line of the late 1970s sitcom television series “Soap” might play in your head…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t worry if this inference makes no sense, yet (possibility because you’re too young to remember). We got you! Watch the opening lines of the video above. You’ll get the drift. In short, strange things happened on “SOAP,” a drama, but at the end of every show there were always unanswered questions (and a mystery about them), and a narrator would voice the questions leaving viewers eager to find out exactly what happened.

Having said that, it would be interesting to know exactly what happened that night at Dezmond Hamilton’s; the night he was killed by his daughter’s boyfriend.

It’s no secret we’re living in different times. But, these questions and more won’t be answered in the next episode of “SOAP.” You’ll have to stay tuned to the news and watch what unfolds.