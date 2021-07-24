Now R. Kelly Has Been Accused of Abusing A Male Minor He Met At McDonalds | VIDEO

*Dang, we’ve got yet another accusation against R. Kelly to report and it’s another doozy, too. New allegations from federal prosecutors claim the singer/producer sexually abused a male minor … whom he’s said to have met at a McDonald’s.

On top of that, the feds are also claiming Kelly’s so-called crisis manager bribed a Cook County clerk after the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.” CBS Chicago is reporting the allegations include abuse involving at least 10 more girls in Chicago, dating back to 1991 as well as videos of Kelly physically and verbally abusing women.

2006 court court papers show Kelly met a John Doe #1 then asked the boy

“what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business and clarified he wanted John Doe #1 to engage in sexual contact with Kelly.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Michael Rooker On Why His Wig Needs It’s Own Credit | Watch

The teen is said to have introduced Kelly to a male friend. The complaint goes on to say years later “Kelly started a sexual relationship with John Doe #2” and at times even “paid John Doe #2 after sexual encounters with him.”

The complaint states the boys met Kelly when they were both 17.

Prosecutors say they have a witness who will testify Kelly made her download child pornography involving boys. The complaint says they found screen recordings of young males engaging in sex acts. Prosecutors say of Kelly’s cell phone, “video on the device also indicates the file was created on the device May 26, 2019.”

R. Kelly is currently in jail in New York. He maintains his innocence. Prosecutors hope to enter the evidence discussed above in his upcoming racketeering trial in New York next month.