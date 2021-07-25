HBCU Grad Who Started on Facebook Live With Her Cell Phone Now Owns Georgia TV Station

*The “Bee-TV Network” started with a little serendipitous magic; an HBCU grad’s intention to do something with her college degree and a chance opportunity to cover a local shooting. With meager resources the story unfolds and April Ross is the new business owner of a whole network, reports Black Enterprise.

Apparently, Ross was considering a career change and favored using her communications degree. But all she had was a cellphone and a dream.

Still, times were changing and social media provided a way to practice skills she learned in college. Facebook Live broadcasting seemed promising and so the Alabama State University grad jumped right in, putting her skills to use.

Like so many, Ross likely enjoyed it when her Lives broadcasts reached friends and family, successfully.

But then a shooting in Troup County took place back in 2017. And a young woman familiar with Ross’ journalism encouraged her to get over there and cover it. Ross took to the streets with her cellphone and provided coverage, surely taking her broadcasts to a new level. And that was the day “Bee-TV Network” began.

It would be some time longer, however, before she found herself the owner a TV station. But when WJCN came calling, and asked her to fill in for someone on the morning show, a chain of events ensued.

There was talk at the station; and the owners were obviously ready to make a move. Being there, Ross had the inside scoop. She consulted with her husband (at home) who advised that she ask the owners if they’d like to sell. The former owners sold WJCN TV-33 to Ross in May of 2021, for an undisclosed amount and Ross is now the proud owner of her own network.

Of her new purchase, Ross said:

“It’s ironic, when I was a student at Alabama State University, I actually interned at WJCN, and now, I own it.”

Of her plans:

“I want to create something in this television market that has never occurred before, and that includes creating and producing great local programming for our community that’s full of home-area content.”

And the Communications major has the opportunity to do just that. Especially since the “Bee-TV Network” reaches 600,000 Georgia-based households and can broadcast 24 hours daily.

By the way, “Bee-TV Network” is the moniker of Ross’ parent company.

“Don’t ever give up on yourself,” Ross said. “I don’t care what it looks like. It was crazy for me to go out with literally a cellphone, but it’s not crazy [any] more. It’s an actual network.”