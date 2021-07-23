Dwayne Johnson Laughs Off Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Diss

*In June, Vin Diesel gave an interview with Men’s Health where he claimed that his feud with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was the result of “a lot of tough love.”

Johnson has shared his thoughts on the comments – calling the remarks laughable.

“I laughed and I laughed hard,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on ‘Fast 9.’ And I wish them the best of luck on ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies they do that will be without me.”

Johnson and Diesel have been feuding since wrapping production of “The Fate of the Furious” in 2016. While filming, Johnson referred to several of his male co-stars as “candy asses.”

“Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “The ones that don’t are too chicken s–t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

Johnson is said to have been referring to Diesel for being difficult to work with.

Diesel told Men’s Health that his harsh criticism of his co-stars acting skills was part of his method as an actor/producer.

“I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing,” he said. “It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be.”

Johnson appeared in four of the “Fast & Furious films, as well as the spinoff movie “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” He did not return for the most recent installment, “F9.”