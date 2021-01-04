Dwayne Johnson Buys $30K Truck for Friend Who Took Him In When He Was Homeless (Watch)

*Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson if giving back to a friend who helped him back when he was a down and out teen.

When Dwayne and his mom were evicted from their home in Hawaii, Bruno Lauer took in the homeless teen, and again nine years later when he fell on hard times while trying to make it as a wrestler.

On New Year’s Day, the 48-year-old “Fast & Furious” shared a clip of the sweet moment that he ‘”returned the favor” to Bruno by surprising him with a Ford F150 and promised his friend he’s “got him covered” when he chooses to retire.