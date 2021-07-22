Thursday, July 22, 2021
crime

Shoplifters Saunter Out of California TJ Maxx With Armful of Items and Drive Away (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
theft at tj maxx
Two thieves rob TJ Maxx in Granada Hills, California

*A California TJ Maxx became the latest target of shoplifters who brazenly and leisurely steal items and walk out of the store unchecked.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two unidentified suspects entered the Granada Hills store on Monday between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. and grabbed dozens of items each. They was captured on bystander video leaving the store without paying and the LAPD later said that the pair “refused to pay.”

Watch below:

This follows viral video of the man earlier this month who rode his bike into a San Francisco Walgreens and rode out of the store with the goods as security guards and onlookers filmed the incident.

The crimes have operators in the grocery and retail industries raising concerns about harsher penalties for theft. When the amount of items stolen are under $950 it is considered a petty theft and charged as a misdemeanor.

During a Facebook Live, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the rise in crimes. He said Prop 47 and district attorneys who pride themselves to be progressives and reform minded and who do not prosecute thefts are the real problem.

“In the past, pre Prop-47 and pre these progressive DA’s like George Gascón, they’d [suspects] at least bother to run out, now they don’t even bother to run out. They just causally stroll out with all the time in the world knowing that as long as they keep the tally under $950 it’s perfectly OK,” Villanueva stated.

EURPublisher01

