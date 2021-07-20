Tuesday, July 20, 2021
HomeNews
News

VH1 Taps Remy Ma to Host New Crime Series [TRAILER]

By Ny MaGee
0

Remy+Ma+Revolt+T+Host+Revolt+3+Day+Summit+g7pPHzskTRil
Remy Ma / Getty Images North America)

*VH1 has tapped Remy Ma to host the network’s new crime series, “My True Crime Story.”

Per Revolt: Each episode will discuss the story of a different individual whose “questionable activities” got them into some kind of trouble. The people will narrate their own stories, and like many other crime series, the show will include reenacted clips featuring actors. Interviews with law enforcement and friends and family will be shown to viewers, and Remy Ma will add comedic commentary along the way.

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan Talks Fame, ‘Black Panther 2,’ ‘Creed 3,’ Lori Harvey & More on ‘Jemele Hill is Unbothered’ | LISTEN

Remy took to Instagram on July 16 to announce the show, writing “Crimes. Headlines. Redemption. Hear the REAL story from the masterminds themselves! @mytruecrimestory premieres Monday, August 2nd at 10/9c on @vh1 Narrated by Me!” she wrote. “Sidebar: It’s like watching true crime shows in my living room with me while I’m commentating. Double Sidebar: I try to keep the ‘are you dumb’s’ to a minimum.”

Peep the trailer below for “My True Crime Story.”

Previous article3 Adults Arrested After Viral Video Shows Assault of Boy, 12, Because He’s Gay
Next article50 Cent Demanding Additional $6K from Teairra Mari in Legal Case She Lost
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO