VH1 Taps Remy Ma to Host New Crime Series [TRAILER]

*VH1 has tapped Remy Ma to host the network’s new crime series, “My True Crime Story.”

Per Revolt: Each episode will discuss the story of a different individual whose “questionable activities” got them into some kind of trouble. The people will narrate their own stories, and like many other crime series, the show will include reenacted clips featuring actors. Interviews with law enforcement and friends and family will be shown to viewers, and Remy Ma will add comedic commentary along the way.

Check out the trailer below.

Remy Ma shares her horror stories with smoking today’s “new weed” 😭 “It gave me spidey senses! … Why I wake up 5 hours later and I’m still high!?” pic.twitter.com/UYgLKm4JJE — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) July 15, 2021

Remy took to Instagram on July 16 to announce the show, writing “Crimes. Headlines. Redemption. Hear the REAL story from the masterminds themselves! @mytruecrimestory premieres Monday, August 2nd at 10/9c on @vh1 Narrated by Me!” she wrote. “Sidebar: It’s like watching true crime shows in my living room with me while I’m commentating. Double Sidebar: I try to keep the ‘are you dumb’s’ to a minimum.”

