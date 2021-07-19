Monday, July 19, 2021
Michael B. Jordan Talks Fame, ‘Black Panther 2,’ ‘Creed 3,’ Lori Harvey & More on ‘Jemele Hill is Unbothered’ | LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey (Jemele Hill is Unbothered)*In the latest episode of Spotify’s “Jemele Hill is Unbothered,” actor Michael B. Jordan joins Jemele to discuss his starring role in “Without Remorse,” remaking the classic film, “The Thomas Crown Affair” and how he’s been able to succeed at playing roles that weren’t written for black characters.

Jordan also discusses what motivated him to start his own production company, and Jemele tries to pin him down about whether his notable character, Killmonger, will return in Black Panther 2. Plus, Jemele shares her thoughts on the race to space between billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Producer Unpacks Latest Installment in Series Franchise

Key Moments: Jemele Hill is Unbothered – Episode 149

8:30: Michael B. Jordan on starring in Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse.”

11:00: On the first time he felt famous – dinners being comped, and people now beginning to recognize him by his voice.

18:30: On working with Lauren London, Pop Smoke’s Wife, on “Without Remorse.”

22:00: On re-making “The Thomas Crown Affair,” and being a Black actor in typically White roles

33:00: On how he has avoided being typecast, the power of saying no, and having a long term vision for his career.

37:00: On how he passed on playing Dr. Dre in “Straight Outta Compton.”

38:30: On Black Panther 2 – and whether or not Killmonger will be returning.

42:00: On ad-libbing his Black Panther line “Hey Auntie.”

43:00: On his new project “A Journal for Jordan,” and having the opportunity to be directed by Denzel Washington.

44:00: On why he wanted to become a Director after acting – previewing Creed 3.

46:40: On his extravagant Valentine’s Day with Lori Harvey

48:30: On working with Ryan Coogler

50:40: Reflects on being named People’s Sexiest Man of the Year.

52:00: On why he chooses LeBron > Jordan in the ongoing basketball debate

60:00: Jemele shares her thoughts on Billionaires going to space.

