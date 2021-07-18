Hit With 5 Criminal Charges: NFL Star Richard Sherman is ‘Deeply Remorseful’ | VIDEO

*Whelp, NFL star Richard Sherman got drunk and tripped out with his in-laws. Sketchy, but showing up for a press conference holding hands with the wife worked for late NBA star Kobe Bryant. So, with lesser criminal charges than Bryant’s (2003 sexual assault case), maybe Sherman can also blaze through a little craziness using the same tactic.

In Sherman’s case however, there’s video and it doesn’t look pretty, the NFL star, currently a free-agent, is raging like a bull as he tries to barge open the door at his in-laws house. While yelling at whoever “Ray” is behind the door to “come through.” Women are heard screaming in surprise when Sherman charges at the door.

But maybe he knew he wouldn’t actually break the door down. And perhaps it was all a drunken ploy of intimidation. Even though it really looked like he could bust the door down, he didn’t, and he eventually kicked the ground beneath him and walked away.

Kobe managed to maintain a bit more class in his saga. We never saw any attempted assault video in his case and regarding athleticism Kobe was in a class all of his own.

On Pro Football Talk we learned Ashley Moss said of her husband, in an interview with Seattle Times: “He’s a good person and this is not his character.”

Though a big and ugly, and very public domestic rage-scene is not the coolest characteristic to work with when you’re a free agent, the Seattle Seahawks could still use a solid cornerback. Sherman is an athlete and fans do seem to expect ballers to have a little extra testosterone about things. So, let’s keep a watch out.

However, sports commentators have said the NFL star is not at the tip-top of his game, he is still a leader and solid at his position.

So, hopefully the hand holding with his wife, his talent and re-composed tact will see things smoothed out and over, and the cornerback signed with a team again.

As to the misdemeanor, charges TMZ reports, Sherman plead not guilty to all five charges: Driving under the influence, reckless endangerment of roadway workers, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and malicious mischief. The last two were domestic violence designations.

.@RSherman_25 says he is thankful for the support of his family, his wife and those who are sending him encouragement during this time. A judge has tentatively scheduled his next court hearing for August 13 in Redmond. pic.twitter.com/KRrGD2QAmn — Franque Thompson (@FranqueThompson) July 16, 2021

Though in court Moss was hand-in-hand with her husband, reports say it was she who called 911 Wednesday morning and begged the police for help. A new court hearing is scheduled for next month.

The NFL star released a statement Friday:

“I behaved in a manner I am not proud of,” Sherman said. “I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted.”

“The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle and I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”