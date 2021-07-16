Eboni K. Williams Reacts to Being Blamed for ‘RHONY’ Ratings Decline

*Eboni K. Williams has responded to the reported decline in “RHONY” ratings this season.

Williams, a newbie to the franchise, has been catching heat for all her talk about racial issues on the show. Fans are blaming the dip in ‘RHONY’ ratings on Eboni for bringing too much blackness to the series. Williams told TMZ that producers have the final say on what makes it on air, so don’t blame her for what makes the final cut.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Eboni tells TMZ she shouldn’t be the scapegoat for a declining TV audience just because she doesn’t make final cut decisions about what ends up airing … but the producers do. The way Eboni sees it … ‘RHONY’ has tackled tons of sensitive issues over the years — like mental health, alcoholism, bankruptcy and divorce — so race shouldn’t be any different. ‘RHONY’ TV ratings are down, and fans have been speculating all season it’s because Eboni seems to lay it on thick.

Sources tell TMZ that the white women on the show are also side-eyeing Williams over the rating decline.

Eboni has fired back at some of her fellow housewives, saying … “These deranged bigots are just mad AF that their days of dominance are coming to an end.”

Per Page Six, taping for the “RHONY” reunion has been pushed back from Aug. 5 until at least September amid the reported decline in ratings and some fan backlash about the plotlines this season.

Some fans have called out Williams for being “preachy” over the course of the season.

“My answer is simply this. A — I’m a little bit of a preacher and I wear that as a badge of honor. And I’m a little bit of a teacher too,” Williams said on a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

