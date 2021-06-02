RHONY: Eboni K. Williams Calls Out Ramona’s ‘White Fragility’, Luann Calls Her ‘Angry’ (Watch the Heated Exchange)

*We knew they wouldn’t be ready.

During Tuesday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” Luann de Lesseps asked new cast member Eboni K. Williams to leave her house after a heated exchange got racial.

Their argument started amid Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney’s ongoing dispute over whether it’s proper to discuss sex candidly with friends. Luann said that using vulgar words did not align with their conservative values.

Eboni countered: “I don’t subscribe to the fact that to use those words means you’re unclassy or not a lady.”

“It has nothing to do with class, it has to do with education,” Luann, 56, replied.

Eboni, the show’s first Black Housewife, declared that she had “more education than anybody at this table” and that she was the “most educated person in this group” yet felt perfectly fine discussing sex. Luann became offended.

“So you think your degree makes you more educated?” asked Luann. “That’s probably the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard somebody say.”

“Don’t come into my house and tell me I don’t have an education,” Luann snapped.

“I never said that,” Eboni replied. “You need to clean your ears out and listen.”

Meanwhile, Ramona, 64, is becoming undone by the volume of their conversation. “Oh my god, my ears are hurting,” she said. “Bring it down.”

“Your white fragility is killing me right now,” said Eboni.

Luann exploded, saying Eboni was bringing race into the conversation.

“Don’t go after her race,” she said. “We didn’t go after your race.”

“What does my race have to do with anything?” Ramona added. “It’s my ears!”

Eboni continued to try and explain her viewpoint, raising her voice as she grew more frustrated.

“Why are you getting so angry?” said Luann.

“Oh, now I’m the angry Black woman,” Eboni replied.

“I’m not going there,” said Luann. “You’re an angry woman right now. I never referred to your color, nor would I.”

Eboni had enough. “If you don’t want me here because I’m not free to express how I feel about things, I will leave your property,” she said.

“I think you should go,” Luann quickly agreed. “You need to calm down and think about what you just said was very offensive to us.”

Watch below: