Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeNews
News

Chicago Public Schools to Pass Out Condoms to Elementary Kids

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Conservative advocacy groups are outraged that Chicago Public Schools will be offering condoms to elementary schoolers as young as a fifth grade at the start of the school year next month. 

Here’s more from the Chicago Sun-Times:

Under the CPS policy, schools that teach fifth grade and up must maintain a condom availability program as part of an expanded vision of sexual health education. That means all but a dozen, which enroll only younger grades, of the more than 600 CPS schools will have condoms.

Menstruation products will also be made available as the result of a new policy passed by the CPS Board of Education in December.

READ MORE: Arrest Made In Viral Video Murder of Chicago Couple During Puerto Rican Day Parade (Watch)

“Children at 11 need a parent intervention, not a piece of latex,” said Maryanne Mosaz, a representative from Ascend, a Washington D.C.-based organization with a mission to empower youth globally to avoid potential risks of sexual activity, per The Christian Post. “Some people think that children should be able to sexually explore, but children are not cognitively, emotionally or physically ready to handle these kinds of acts.”

Family Research Council, another Washington-based social conservative organization, told CP that children should not be encouraged to engage in sexual activity.

“Children at 10 or 11 should not be sexually active and any policy that would reinforce such an idea is depraved and benefits those who would seek to sexually exploit children,” said Meg Kilgannon, FRC’s senior fellow for education studies. “Children do not have a ‘right’ to have sex. Children are not sex objects and can never meaningfully consent to sexual acts. Adults cannot claim these false ‘rights’ for children.”

“Family Research Council opposes exposing children to explicit material, encouraging children in any way to have sex or commit sexual acts, and creating a hypersexualized culture that will certainly have damaging long-term consequences for children,” agreed Mary Szoch, director of FRC’s Center for Life and Human Dignity.

“The average age that teens initiate sex is around 17 and that number hasn’t really changed in years,” Dr. David Bell, associate professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, told CBS News. “The percentage of youths having early sex initiation before 13 has been decreasing for more than a decade.” 

Previous article‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Cast Dish On New Season | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO