Arrest Made In Viral Video Murder of Chicago Couple During Puerto Rican Day Parade (Watch)

*A man suspected of executing a father after a fender bender during Puerto Rican Parade celebrations in Chicago’s Humboldt Park was arrested in San Diego and charged with murder in the crime that was caught on video and went viral for its shocking brutality.

Anthony Lorenzi, 34, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Friday by the U.S. Marshals in a parking lot of an apartment complex in San Diego, where he had fled the day after shooting Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, twice in his head, officials said Saturday.

Arzuaga was on the ground kneeling over his partner, Yasmin Perez, 25, when he was fatally shot. Both had been dragged out of their car and beaten by a mob of people after a minor car accident on June 19 in the 3200 block of West Division Street, police said. Lorenzi shot Arzuaga “execution style,” a murder witnessed by multiple people in the crowded area and caught on at least one video camera. That footage quickly went viral on social media.

Warning: the footage below is graphic.

Police believe that Perez, who has two children with Arzuaga, was fatally shot by accident, likely by Arzuaga while they were being attacked inside the car. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said a gun was found under him after he died, Deenihan said. Two other people were in the backseat, but neither is believed to be responsible for firing the shot that killed Perez, Deenihan said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lorenzi and authorities tracked him down to San Diego, where federal agents put him under surveillance, officials said. Lorenzi was arrested without incident Friday. No gun was found, police said.